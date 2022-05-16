Falcons Signed Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 02: Atlanta Falcons helmets on the field during the Super Bowl LI practice on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons added some much-needed wide receiver depth on Monday morning.

According to multiple reports, the Falcons have signed a veteran wide receiver following a tryout.

Geronimo Allison, who previously played for the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, has signed with the Falcons.

The veteran wide receiver was in Atlanta for a camp tryout.

The Falcons are clearly in need of some wide receiver depth, following the suspension to wideout Calvin Ridley.

Atlanta appears to be in rebuild mode, but perhaps the NFC South franchise will surprise in 2022.