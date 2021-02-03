Family Of Longtime NFL Coach Announces He’s Entered Hospice Care

The NFL world received some solemn news when a longtime head coach was moved into hospice care.

ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen posted a statement from the family to his Twitter account. In the statement, the family announced longtime NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer was placed into hospice care following complications from Alzheimers.

“Diagnosed with Alzheimers in 2014, former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer, was moved to a hospice facility near his home in Charlotte, NC, on Saturday, January 30, where he is listed in stable condition following complications from his disease,” the statement read. “The Schottenheimer family asks that your respect their privacy at this time.”

Schottenheimer coached for the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and San Diego Chargers during his NFL tenure. He led the Browns to back-to-back AFC title games in 1986-87.

After just four seasons with the Browns, he took over as the head coach of the Chiefs. He led Kansas City to the playoffs in seven of his 10 seasons – including the AFC title game in 1993.

He went on to coach the Washington Redskins for one season before taking over as the head coach of the San Diego Chargers. Schottenheimer led the Chargers to two playoff appearances in five season as the team’s head coach.

He was diagnosed with Alzheimers in 2015, according to a report from ESPN.