Fans Are Calling For Jordan Love: NFL World Reacts

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 07: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers on the field during warm-ups prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

We've reached a point in the Green Bay Packers season where fans are calling for Jordan Love to play.

Seriously.

On Sunday, the Packers are trailing the Jets, 17-3, late in the third quarter. Some fans are calling for the former first round draft pick to play.

"At this point, why not try Jordan Love? Nothing in this offensive game plan is working. This performance is lifeless and the team is scrambling. The MVP is hurt. Put 10 in," one fan wrote.

"We might need to see Jordan Love in the second half," another fan added.

"I want Jordan Love," one fan added.

"You CAN NOT CONVINCE ME the offense would look worse with Jordan Love right now," one fan wrote.

The Packers and the Jets are playing on FOX.