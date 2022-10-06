Fans Concerned For Michael Strahan: NFL World Reacts

HUNTINGTON, NY - SEPTEMBER 9: Michael Strahan attends the Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic and Gala Event at Oheka Castle on September 9, 2021 in Huntington, New York. (Photo by Mychal Watts/Getty Images)

Michael Strahan has built an empire since retiring from the National Football League, doing everything from morning television to commercials to fashion brands, but fans have been concerned for him this week.

The "Good Morning America" co-host was off the show for the second time in a week.

Many fans took to social media to express their worry.

Strahan is a busy man, so hopefully he was just out doing another project, or taking some well-deserved personal time.

Still, that didn't stop people from expressing their concern.

"All they gotta say is he’s off or on assignment and it’s good. Not saying anything is interesting, if that’s what happened," one fan wrote.

"Michael was out again today. I hope everything is alright," one fan wrote.

"Hopefully, we shall see Michael's smiling face soon!" another fan wrote.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 15: Former NY Giant and star of upcoming FOX comedy series "Brothers," Michael Strahan attends the Fox "Brothers" Challenge at the New York Giants Timex Performance Center on September 15, 2009 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Fox)

Strahan has been part of the morning show for several years now.

Hopefully we'll see him back on soon.