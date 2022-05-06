EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 02: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks the field prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 2, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Antonio Brown didn't hold back when discussing Colin Kaepernick during an interview with This Is 50.

For starters, Brown made it known that he didn't really want to talk about Kaepernick because he hasn't played football since 2016.

"Colin Kaepernick not AB. Colin Kaepernick not even from the hood," Brown said. "He’s not even from Liberty City. So, I don’t even want to mention his name. AB is a valuable football player. AB had stats last year, touchdowns."

Brown then mentioned that he believes Kaepernick has been treated well despite not getting another opportunity in the NFL.

"He’s been treated good," the former All-Pro wideout said. "He got (a) Netflix documentary. Don’t get it twisted. See that’s the wrong thing about the world. We think, ‘Oh Kaepernick treated so bad because they don’t let him play football.’ Yeah, they didn’t let him play football, they gave him commercials. They gave him money. I’m not trying to tell you what ‘they’ did, I’m telling you the reality of what happened."

The reactions to Brown's comments have been split.

Some fans are commending Brown for speaking his truth on this subject, whereas others are saying he came off too harsh in this interview.

Brown remains unsigned at this time. He was released by the Buccaneers towards the end of the 2021 regular season.

As for Kaepernick, he has been conducting workouts in hope of landing another NFL gig.