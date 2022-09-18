Fans React To Crazy Aaron Rodgers Win Stat

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after throwing a touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers will take center stage when the Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.

As noted by ESPN's Field Yates, the Packers have recently flourished when given the primetime spotlight. Rodgers has 12 straight primetime victories, and he can set a record by adding to that tally in Week 2.

While it's an impressive streak, critics have pointed out a major caveat. This success is limited to the regular season.

Rodgers and the Packers lost their last night game when the San Francisco 49ers eliminated them from the playoffs in the divisional round. The game started Saturday, Jan. 22 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Last season, Rodgers led the Packers to three Sunday-night wins, a Thursday-night triumph, and one Monday Night Football victory. That success includes a 341-yard, four-touchdown performance in Week 14's 45-30 win over the Bears on Sunday Night Football.

As Rodgers has alluded to before, the Packers have also dominated their NFC North foe in recent years. Green Bay has won 11 of its last 12 meetings with Chicago, entering Sunday night with six consecutive victories.

The Packers are thus favored to bounce back from a Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings despite the Bears conversely picking up a Week 1 upset over the 49ers. The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.