Fans React To Gisele's Surprising Admission About Her Marriage

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen live a pretty picture-perfect life. Brady is the greatest quarterback of all-time and Bundchen is one of the most-popular supermodels ever. They've been married for more than a decade, with several beautiful kids, and tens of millions of dollars in their bank account.

Like any relationship, though, Bundchen admitted that it's far from a fairy tale.

“His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids,” she explained to British Vogue. “It’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids.”

Fans respect the honesty, even if it's surprising.

"I love this read because it is impossible to have it all I don’t care who you are," one fan tweeted.

"Damn if it’s not even good for this family, no way am I having kids," another fan suggested.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: NFL athlete Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen look on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Brady, who's set to play another NFL season, admitted that he knows things aren't easy.

“But that’s an issue, and it’s a very difficult issue to reconcile without just saying, ‘Hey, it’s time to retire.’ And I think there’s, you know, we’re coming to the end here too, so I don’t want to miss any of the kids’ stuff,” Brady told his co-hosts, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

“I think my wife has, you know, held down the house for a long time now, and I think there’s things that she wants to accomplish. You know, she hasn’t worked as much in the last 10, 12 years just raising our family and kind of committing to being in a life in Boston and then moving to Florida."