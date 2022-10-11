Fans React To Joe Buck & Troy Aikman's Performance Tonight

NFL fans are still getting used to hearing Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on Monday night.

The former FOX broadcasting team continued their first season at ESPN for Week 5's Monday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

However, some haven't watched their coverage for the earlier games. Fans were disappointed to realize there's no "ManningCast" available on ESPN2, leaving Buck and Aikman as their only option.

Viewers implored ESPN to put Peyton and Eli Manning on TV every week to watch instead of the Buck and Aikman version, which one person called a "torturous broadcast."

However, not everyone hates the veteran duo. One Twitter user called them "elite" while another said they "make MNF better."

So far, Buck and Aikman have called a 58-yard touchdown strike from Derek Carr to Davante Adams to give the Raiders an early lead at Arrowhead. Patrick Mahomes is off to an uncharacteristically slow start, mustering just 32 passing yards through the first quarter.

Fans wanting to watch the rest of the AFC West showdown will have to tune into ESPN's standard broadcast. The Manning brothers will return in two weeks.