Michael Vick Returning To Pro Football: Fans React

Football fans haven't seen Michael Vick in action since the 2015 NFL season. Next Saturday, however, the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback will return to the field.

Vick has agreed to play in the Fan Controlled Football league. He'll suit up on May 28 for the final week of the regular season.

According to Reuters, Vick agreed to join Fan Controlled Football after seeing Terrell Owens have success in the startup league.

Even though Vick hasn't been assigned to a team yet, football fans are pumped about his return.

"I know it's complicated but I'm choosing to be psyched about this," a member of the FCF Kingpins' ownership group tweeted.

"This would be awesome," a member of FCF's web strategy team wrote.

Clearly, there'll be a lot of eyes on Vick next week.

Vick, 41, has not yet made a long-term commitment to Fan Controlled Football. Perhaps that'll change after next Saturday's game.

Fan Controlled Football features a 7-on-7 format that's played on a 50-yard field. It'll be interesting to see if Vick can use the short field to his advantage.