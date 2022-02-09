Fans of the Manning brothers are in luck. According to Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter, Eli and Peyton have signed an expanded deal with Disney.

This expanded contract will allow the Manning brothers to host alternative broadcasts for UFC and other events.

Honestly, this announcement isn’t that much of a surprise. Sports fans adored the first-ever season of Manningcast on ESPN2.

Although we’re not really sure how much the Manning brothers know about UFC, this is a very interesting deal.

“This would make sense for SEC games on Saturdays … not so much UFC,” Adam Silverstein of CBS Sports said.

Though it’s not a huge surprise, most sports fans are really happy about this announcement.

“I need this so much,” one fan wrote.

“This is hilarious,” another fan said.

Of course, there are a few fans who are unsure how to feel about this development.

“Wait really? Peyton and Eli Manning watching UFC events live and providing commentary on them. I’m not sure how to feel about that yet,” a fan tweeted.

ESPN should have an update on Eli and Peyton’s futures with the network in the near future.

