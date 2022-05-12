Terrell Owens Has Been Traded: Football World Reacts

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 07: Terrell Owens #81 of the Zappers in action against the Beasts during the first half during Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 - Week Four on May 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

Terrell Owens is on the move. It was announced this week that he has been traded from the Zappers to the Knights in the first-ever Fan Controlled Football trade.

The first trade in FCF history is quite intriguing to say the least, as it involves the Beasts, Knights and Zappers.

In addition to receiving Owens, the Knights will acquire wide receiver Jacoby Herring. As part of the trade, they'll be dealing quarterback Dentarrius Yon and wide receiver Isiah King.

The Zappers, meanwhile, are trading Owens and picks No. 1 and 16 for quarterback Jason Stewart, Isiah King and picks No. 5 and 12.

The third team in the deal, the Beasts, are receiving Dentarrius Yon and picks No. 1 and 16 in this trade.

Of course, the main takeaway from this trade is that Owens will be taking his talents to the Knights.

"Get your popcorn read," one fan said. "Terrell Owens is a Knight."

"Awful trade for the Zappers," another fan wrote.

"Just your average day for the Knights," a third fan tweeted.

If Owens can get on the same page with Ed Crouch, the Knights should be awfully fun to watch.

Hopefully, this isn't the last FCF trade we see this season.