Fans React To The Rock's Intro For Monday Night Football

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Entertainer Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson attends the Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson electrified viewers by narrating an introduction for ESPN's Monday Night Football.

The Hollywood star set the stage for a Week 6 clash between the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium, where he appeared to hype the crowd before the Super Bowl and the season-opener between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.

Some fans were ready for some football following The Rock's pre-game promo.

However, others felt he was a bit overdramatic ahead of a regular-season football game.

Maybe fans just weren't eager to watch the Broncos' fourth primetime game this season. It'd be one thing if Russell Wilson had vaulted them into formidable contenders, but they entered Monday night scoring an NFL-low 15.0 points per game.

Yet Wilson is off to an incredible start, completing each of his first 10 passes for 116 yards. Denver jumped to a 10-0 lead following a 39-yard touchdown pass to tight end Greg Dulciich.

The Chargers might need another pep talk from The Rock to get back into the game.