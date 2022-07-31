Fans Were Enthusiastic With Deshaun Watson: NFL World Reacts

BEREA, OH - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the Cleveland Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

As the NFL world waits on the Deshaun Watson punishment decision, the Cleveland Browns quarterback is currently taking part in training camp.

So far, Browns fans in attendance at training camp have given Watson an "enthusiastic" welcome.

"Deshaun Watson got an enthusiastic reception from fans on the first day of Browns training camp open to the public, and he stuck around for a long while afterwards to sign autographs and pose for photos.

It marked the first of 11 practices open to fans, and no one was sure what to expect," Cleveland.com reports.

Watson's status for the 2022 season remains up in the air.

"lol why would any person who thinks Deshaun Watson is garbage schlep out for a practice? Some Cleveland people do have lives beyond football, guys," one fan wrote.

Others were more surprised by the reaction.

"Which is wild to me," one fan added.

It will be interesting to see just how many games Watson misses in 2022 - if any.