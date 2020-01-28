Photos: Fantasy Football Loser’s Punishment Is Going Viral

Not every fantasy football league has a punishment for the team that comes in last place, but there are a few that go above and beyond to poke fun at whoever has the worst team.

There have been plenty of examples when it comes to pranking the last place team in fantasy football. Somehow though, the latest punishment has set the bar for punishing the worst owner in the league.

Nick Johnson, a fantasy football owner that came in last place, now has to drive in a pink 2020 Toyota Corolla that has unicorns on it. The vehicle also has “I suck at fantasy football” written on the driver’s side.

Arguably the best part about this customized vehicle is that Johnson’s face is on the car.

According to News 12 Westchester, Johnson is expected to drive this car for the next two weeks.

Here are the photos of the fantasy football prank:

Omg this is the greatest fantasy league in the land 😱 pic.twitter.com/J6p0o6mvrb — Colleen Wolfe (@ColleenWolfe) January 28, 2020

Honestly, it’s hard to imagine how this fantasy league will be able to top this punishment.

Riding around in a pink Toyota Corolla might not be the most embarrassing thing in the world, but it’ll definitely have Johnson motivated for next year’s fantasy football season.