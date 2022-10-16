Fantasy Football Owners Are Furious With Saquon Barkley

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 02: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants looks on during the game against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium on October 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Come on, Saquon!

That's what millions of fantasy football owners likely screamed at their televisions watching the New York Giants running back late against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Giants beat the Ravens, 24-20, on Sunday afternoon. New York improved to 5-1 on the year with the win.

Late in the game, Barkley iced the win, but he made millions of fantasy football owners pretty upset.

Barkley still had a pretty big day, rushing for more than 80 yards and a touchdown. While he had a chance to get in the end zone a second time, he chose to ice the game instead.

Fantasy football owners aren't happy with him.