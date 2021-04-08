Father Of Ex-NFL Player Phillip Adams Reacts To Tragic Shooting

Tragic news struck the sports world this week, as former NFL player Phillip Adams reportedly killed five people before taking his own life.

Adams, 32, was a seventh round pick out of South Carolina State in 2010. He played for several NFL teams, including the Falcons, 49ers, Jets, Patriots, Raiders and Seahawks.

Alonzo Adams, the father of Phillip, commented on what transpired earlier this week. He ultimately believes football affected his son in a negative way.

“I can say he’s a good kid,” Alonzo told WCNC. “I think the football messed him up.”

No motive has been released at this time, but Alonzo did tell WNBC that he knew Dr. Robert Lesslie, one of the victims from the tragic shooting. He was a prominent doctor in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

“All I can say is we pray for the family. He used to be my doctor a long time ago. I know they were good folks down there. We’re gonna keep them in our prayers.”

Adams reportedly suffered two concussions during his football career. The police officials have not yet said if Adams was dealing with any known medical conditions.

Our thoughts are with the friends and family members of the victims.