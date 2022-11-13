Father Of NFL Star Is Reportedly Dead At 45

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: A general view of the field as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The father of a promising NFL linebacker has tragically died at the age of 45.

Devin White, a second-team All-Pro in 2020 and a Pro Bowler in 2021, lost his father this week.

He was only 45 years old.

"Condolences to Bucs linebacker Devin White, whose father, Carlos Thomas, passed away at age 45 on Thursday," Greg Auman shared.

Devin White, who played collegiately at LSU, will be playing with a heavy heart on Sunday morning in Germany.

Our thoughts are with Devin White's friends and family members during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Carlos.