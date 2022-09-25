FedEx Field Changes Revealed: NFL World Reacts

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 13: Washington Football Team logo adorns the seats during the game between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles on September 13, 2020 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

FedEx Field has taken steps to avoid another incident like when the Philadelphia Eagles last visited.

Fans fell onto the field at the end of last season's Week 17 meeting when the protective railing collapsed. It happened right as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was walking into the tunnel.

Per the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala, FedEx Field has implemented "stronger railing" ahead of Washington's Week 3 matchup with the NFC East foe. They also added a yellow rope to block off the front rows and a sign declaring that fans without tickets are prohibited from entering the section.

Fans on Twitter are nevertheless unimpressed. Some still believe FedEx Field is "a dump" and a reflection of the organization's disarray.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Commanders president Jason Wright called Hurts shortly after the incident. They reportedly discussed measures to avoid the situation happening again.

Schefter said the team also added extra security personnel throughout the stadium, especially near the field.

The Commanders and Eagles will play Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.