FedEx Field Named Worst Stadium: NFL World Reacts

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 12: An aerial view of FedEx Field taken during NFL week one between the Washington Redskins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedEx Field on September 12, 2004 in Landover, Maryland. Redskins defeated the Buccaneers 16-10. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

What's the worst stadium in the National Football League?

According to USA TODAY, it's an easy pick - Washington's FedEx Field.

The stadium, which actually resides in Maryland, is the worst in the entire league.

"Not only will the stadium actively work against you, you need to drive or train an annoying distance and either walk a further annoying distance or sit in hours of traffic to experience a team that hasn’t made it out of the Wild Card round since 2005. At least tickets are $70 each," For The Win writes.

It's pretty embarrassing for the nation's capital city to have such a bad NFL stadium.

"I can’t think of a better way to improve the fan experience than pricing beer higher than anyone else," one fan joked.

"...at least they win this every year," another fan said sarcastically.

"It's absolutely the worst and it's not particularly close," one fan added.

Washington, now the Commanders, is set to open the season against Jacksonville.