First Round Of 2020 NFL Draft Lands Record-High TV Ratings

For the first time in over a month, the sports world had something to cheer about. On Thursday night, the NFL held its first ever virtual draft.

Before the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, there were concerns about potentially glitches on television or hiccups in communication. Neither were an issue last night, as Roger Goodell and the rest of the league put on a show for fans at home.

Coming into this year’s draft, the record for most viewers was 12.4 million back in 2014. Simply put it, the 2020 NFL Draft shattered that number and set a new number to beat.

According to an official statement from the NFL, the first round of the draft had an average audience of over 15.6 million viewers across ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes.

Here’s the official announcement by the NFL. pic.twitter.com/dxuyUpUPrj — Ken Fang (@fangsbites) April 24, 2020

In the statement from the league, they revealed that peak viewership was roughly 19.6 million viewers.

Obviously this has been a tough adjustment period for everyone around the globe, but the draft has provided many people a much-needed distraction and source of entertainment.

The NFL should draw a solid number of viewers tonight for the second and third rounds of the draft. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.