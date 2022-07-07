Flag Football Pushing For Olympics: NFL World Reacts

The NFL has grown tremendously over the past few years. With that said, the next step for the league is to make flag football an Olympic sport.

Troy Vincent, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations, believes the league could potentially achieve this goal in time for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“When we talk about the future of the game of football, it is, no question, flag,” Vincent said. “When I’ve been asked over the last 24 months, in particular, what does the next 100 years look like when you look at football, not professional football, it’s flag. It’s the inclusion and the true motto of ‘football for all.’ There is a place in flag football for all."

Flag football is much easier to market than tackle football since it's played by children, men and women.

The reactions to Vincent's comments are fairly mixed.

On one side, there are fans who believe flag football could become a global hit. On the other hand, there are people skeptical that it'll expand the NFL's popularity.

In order for flag football to become an Olympic sport, other countries must invest in football. The good news on that front is that the NFL expects to attract 50 million international customers over the next decade.

Do you think flag football will become an Olympic sport?