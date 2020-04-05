Footage Emerges From Antonio Brown’s Workout With Star QB

After missing almost all of the 2019 season, Antonio Brown is aiming to make a full-time return to the NFL in 2020. Last week, that meant training with Lamar Jackson.

Brown, along with his cousin, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, and Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, had a workout with Jackson in Florida a few days ago. That’s a lot of talent on one field.

Now, we have a chance to see what that workout looked like. Footage of the session has been released, thanks to Gold Feet Formula and Marquise Brown.

You can watch the clips below. AB clearly still has elite level athleticism and his route running looks fine.

When you see videos like this, you can foresee a future where Brown is back in the NFL. He’s still got the physical skills.

However, when you read reports of him facing three charges from a January incident with a moving truck driver, you’re reminded why his career has hit the skids in the first place.

Until AB’s off-field issues are resolved, it is hard to see him suiting up on an NFL field any time soon.