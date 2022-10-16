Football World Feels Awful For Tagovailoa Family This Weekend

ALABASTER, AL - OCTOBER 26: Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Thompson quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (12) before game between the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies and Thompson Warriors on October 26, 2018 at Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The 2022 football season has not been kind to the Tagovailoa family.

This Saturday afternoon, Taulia Tagovailoa - the starting quarterback for the Maryland Terrapins - was carted off with an apparent leg injury.

Just a few weeks ago, Tua Tagovailoa - the former Alabama star and now quarterback for the Miami Dolphins - was stretchered off with a severe concussion.

The football world feels awful for what the Tagovailoa family has been through these past few weeks.

"Looked like the Maryland QB, who has been one of the best in the Big Ten this season, hurt his knee. Have to feel for him and the Tagovailoa family, which has been through so much already this season," said Brian Fonseca.

"Football is not being kind to the Tagovailoa family lately, prayers up for the entire fam," one fan said.

"The Tagovailoa family just can't catch a break at all. Prayers for Taulia. Hope he's okay," a fan wrote.

Hang in there, Tagovailoa family. It's only up from here.