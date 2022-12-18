Football World Furious With 'Good Morning America' Decision

HUNTINGTON, NY - SEPTEMBER 9: Michael Strahan attends the Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic and Gala Event at Oheka Castle on September 9, 2021 in Huntington, New York. (Photo by Mychal Watts/Getty Images)

Controversy has been brewing over an interview Good Morning America aired earlier this week.

ABC's "GMA" aired an interview with Virginia Cavaliers football player Mike Hollins.

According to ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark, the morning show broke a deal they had with his company.

"Separately from ESPN, Clark co-hosts the Pivot Podcast and was slated to have Mike Hollins — the hero in the University of Virginia mass shooting who initially escaped but returned to help others get off the bus where it was happening — on the show. Thursday morning, Clark sent tweets accusing “Good Morning America” of breaking a deal they had to release their interviews on the same day. Later, he spoke to The Post about his series of events and eventually had a second call to talk about a phone call he had with the ABC morning show’s leadership to clear the air," the New York Post reported.

Clark remains unhappy about it.

What makes this even more interesting is that Clark is employed by ESPN, which is owned by ABC's parent company in Disney.

It'll be interesting to see if there are any aftereffects of this controversy.