Football World Heartbroken Over Ex-Running Back's Killing

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The football world is mourning the death of a youth coach and former college running back on Monday.

Mike Hickmon, a youth football coach in Texas, was reportedly killed during a dispute at a game over the weekend.

The youth football coach played collegiately at Tulane, where he was a running back for four years.

Aqib Talib's brother is reportedly a suspect in the killing, USA Today reported.

The Lancaster (Texas) Police Department issued a press release stating that they dispatched officers to Lancaster Community Park Saturday night at 8:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers were told of a disagreement that had taken place between the coaching staff and officiating crew of a game that had taken place at the park.

The football world is heartbroken over Hickmon's killing.

Our thoughts are with Hickmon's friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.