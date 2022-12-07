Football World Is Not Happy With Todd McShay Today

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Todd McShay of ESPN looks on prior to the Capital One Orange Bowl between the Florida Gators and the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The football world isn't happy with Todd McShay's report on Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Ohio State announced that Smith-Njigba would not return for the College Football Playoff, as he is still recovering from injury. However, McShay reported that he's heard from NFL scouts, who suggest that JSN is 100 percent, but choosing to play it safe for the draft.

“There are a lot of reports from NFL scouts that I’ve talked to [who] said he’s healthy enough to play and he’s protecting himself for the draft,” McShay said. “I got news for every prospect out there: NFL teams know.

The football world doesn't seem to believe McShay, though.

"Todd McShay is wrong. JSN is not "healthy." (Unless we're talking about 75% at best.) Plus, at any time, his hammy could flare up again and keep him out of the combine. This argument is flat stupid," one Ohio State insider wrote.

"His mom said yesterday was his first day of rehab.. other people are reporting he is training down at exos and received a loan from a agent. Some say he quit school and don’t have the grades to play.. who really knows man at this point.. I just wish he could play but I understand," another fan added.

"Lies. If you know anything about JSNs family you’d know there is no need for a loan from an agent. They’ve done very well for themselves. He’s also a tremendous kid. All this is just noise. If the kid was able to play he’d play," another fan added.

"do you think any of the nfl scouts followed up saying that by going "yes, make sure everyone knows he doesn't love football. make sure he falls to the 20s, where we will be,'" another fan joked.

Smith-Njgiba's family has spoken out, as well.

"Being w my son yesterday for his first day of rehab and seeing his limitations for myself gave me peace w our families choice to get my son healthy. Encouraging him play would be selfish and abusive. I’m at peace bc I know he’s in the right hands 4 recovery," the family wrote.

It's always hard to know what to believe when it comes to the NFL Draft. There's always a lot of smokescreens out there.