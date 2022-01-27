Football World Reacts To Thursday’s Jeff Fisher News

The Spun

Former longtime NFL coach Jeff Fisher has another head coaching job. He’s been hired to lead the reborn USFL’s Michigan Panthers.

Fisher, who spent this season as an advisor to Eddie George at Tennessee State, was announced as the Panthers’ head coach this afternoon. The franchise will begin play when the new USFL launches this spring.

Fisher posted a 173-165-1 overall record in more than 20 seasons on the sideline with the Titans/Oilers and Rams. He led Tennessee to the playoffs six times and to an appearance in Super Bowl XXXIV.

Of course, Fisher became the butt of jokes during his tenure with St. Louis, due to his penchant for going 7-9. He also had five 8-8 seasons during his run with the Titans.

In recent years, Fisher had been linked to a handful of college jobs, but instead will resurrect his career in the USFL.

Fisher’s hiring means the eight head coaches for the inaugural 2022 USFL season have been finalized.

It’s an eclectic–and overall solid–group of couches.

Play for the USFL is scheduled to begin this April.

