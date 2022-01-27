Football World Reacts To Thursday’s Jeff Fisher News

Former longtime NFL coach Jeff Fisher has another head coaching job. He’s been hired to lead the reborn USFL’s Michigan Panthers.

Fisher, who spent this season as an advisor to Eddie George at Tennessee State, was announced as the Panthers’ head coach this afternoon. The franchise will begin play when the new USFL launches this spring.

Fisher posted a 173-165-1 overall record in more than 20 seasons on the sideline with the Titans/Oilers and Rams. He led Tennessee to the playoffs six times and to an appearance in Super Bowl XXXIV.

Of course, Fisher became the butt of jokes during his tenure with St. Louis, due to his penchant for going 7-9. He also had five 8-8 seasons during his run with the Titans.

In recent years, Fisher had been linked to a handful of college jobs, but instead will resurrect his career in the USFL.

Man I like Jeff Fisher. Two things I know he’ll get you: a great RB and a damn good defense https://t.co/efpu0CHBsc — Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) January 27, 2022

Longtime Titans head coach Jeff Fisher is back in coaching. https://t.co/c55nSRvaSd — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) January 27, 2022

Jeff Fisher is a Michigan Panther. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 27, 2022

Jeff Fisher when the USFL season is an odd number of games and he can't have a .500 record https://t.co/p4kjm14Oxp pic.twitter.com/kDtkkkQVAs — Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) January 27, 2022

So many questions: 1. When the hell did the USFL come back? 2. How the hell is Jeff Fisher still looking for coaching jobs? 3. How the hell does Michigan plan on signing good football players when the Lions can’t even do it. 4. Are there Panthers in Michigan??? https://t.co/SAUUD5UI4J — PackFX (@PackFXig) January 27, 2022

Jeff Fisher is the head coach of the USFL Michigan Panthers. *Insert 7-9 joke here* https://t.co/y1aS4FpvdE — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) January 27, 2022

Of the "people I used to interact with when I had a service job in Nashville" Jeff Fisher was always A+. https://t.co/9vsfmUnNmT — Rob Bowron (@beta_rank_fb) January 27, 2022

Fisher’s hiring means the eight head coaches for the inaugural 2022 USFL season have been finalized.

It’s an eclectic–and overall solid–group of couches.

The eight USFL head coaches, beginning play in mid-April: – Jeff Fisher (Michigan) – Larry Fedora (New Orleans) – Kevin Sumlin (Houston) – Skip Holtz (Birmingham) – Mike Riley (New Jersey) – Todd Haley (Tampa Bay) – Bart Andrus (Philadelphia) – Kirby Wilson (Pittsburgh) — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 27, 2022

Play for the USFL is scheduled to begin this April.