Football World Reacts To Adam Schefter's 'Lambeau Leap'

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 18: ESPN analyst Adam Schefter on tv broadcast before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Bills 34-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Nobody needs insider sources to tell them Adam Schefter didn't perfect the Lambeau Leap.

Before Monday night's game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams, the ESPN crew attempted to perform the stadium's illustrious tradition of jumping into the stands. Robert Griffin III made it look fairly easy.

Schefter, however, is not a former NFL quarterback.

ESPN's NFL reporter needed fans in the front row to pull him up after not reaching the railing on his jump.

"Adam Schefter with a historically bad Lambeau Leap," PointsBet Sportsbook declared.

"Adam Schefter with a major assist from the Packer faithful," a fan wrote."

"Adam Schefter trying to do the Lambeau leap is hysterical," another fan said.

"Did Schefter really think he could pull off that Lambeau leap?" RunYourPool asked.

"I wanna have this much fun at my job like Adam Schefter has," a fan commented.

No Packers player has shown Schefter how it's done on Monday night. Green Bay has a 3-0 lead over Los Angeles late in the first quarter.