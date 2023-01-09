Football World Reacts To Chiefs' Latest Free Agent Signing

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Although the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for another postseason run, they made a possibly intriguing move for next season.

On Monday, per ESPN's Field Yates, the team signed wide receiver John Ross to a reserve/future contract. The 27-year-old will get another chance to revive his career this offseason.

The Cincinnati Bengals made Ross the No. 9 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft right before Kansas City took some guy named Patrick Mahomes. Ross ran the 40-yard dash in 4.22 seconds, which remains the fastest recorded time at the Scouting Combine.

However, Ross has only accrued 998 scrimmage yards throughout his career. He last played an NFL game on Dec. 12, 2021, for the New York Giants.

Ross, who tore his ACL in college, has also dealt with shoulder injuries throughout his ACL career. He'll compete for a roster spot this summer.

Kansas City certainly has a type. Ross could give Mahomes another elite speedster with a high ceiling, but a low floor. The dynamic offense didn't slow down much without Tyreek Hill in 2022.

The Chiefs will enjoy a first-round bye this weekend before hosting a playoff game the following week.