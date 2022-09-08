Football World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey Injury Scare

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 25: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers and countless fantasy football players are counting on Christian McCaffrey to stay healthy following two injury-plagued years.

Going on the injury report three days before their Week 1 game isn't quite the ideal start.

Social media users collectively held their breath when the Panthers added him to the injury report with a sin issue. However, he's still on track to play Sunday after fully participating in Thursday's practice.

It appears to be a false alarm.

Per ESPN's David Newton, Panthers head coach David Newton said he has "no concern" over McCaffrey's injury. The star running back got his shin cut by a cleat.

Nobody has the stomach for a close call, especially this early in the season. McCaffrey has played just 10 games over the past two years with ankle, shoulder, and thigh injuries.

Many daring fantasy drafters nevertheless grabbed the 26-year-old with the first or second overall pick. After all, he registered 2,392 scrimmage yards and 19 touchdowns when fully healthy in 2019.

McCaffrey should still take the field Sunday when the Panthers play the Cleveland Browns.