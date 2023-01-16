Football World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader's Swimsuit Photos

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 18: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders perform before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Bengals 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are currently getting ready to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round on Monday evening.

While much of Cowboys Nation is probably nervous, the team's cheerleaders are warming everyone up on social media.

Over the summer, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders went viral for their swimsuit calendar photoshoot.

The fans were loving it.

"Just absolutely incredible," one fan wrote.

"Beautiful💗," one fan added.

"😍🔥 POINT ON THE FIELD NEXT!!!!," another fan added.

The Cowboys will hopefully play relaxed against the Buccaneers on Monday night.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on ESPN.