Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Appearance On 'ManningCast'

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 5: Deion Sanders looks on after being inducted into the 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame class during an announcement at the Super Bowl XLV media center on February 5, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Peyton and Eli Manning went primetime with a special playoff edition of the ManningCast.

Early in Monday night's first-round matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the brothers brought on Deion Sanders as their first guest. Plenty of viewers loved hearing the new Colorado head coach talk football with the star quarterbacks.

"Deion Sanders might be my favorite ManningCast guest," Katie Mox of CBS Sports said.

"The Manning brothers with Deion Sanders talking football is a fantastic watch and listen," a fan wrote.

"Deion Sanders is the perfect guest for the Mannings," another fan declared.

"Just make Deion an honorary Manning for the rest of this game," a fan suggested. "Definitely one of the better guests they've had."

"Deion Sanders on the Manning cast has been the best football coverage of the year," another viewer commented.

Sanders and the Mannings watched in awe as Tom Brady threw an uncharacteristic interception inside the end zone. Buffaloes fans might have later gotten nervous hearing Coach Prime say he'd kick a field goal at the one.

Dak Prescott instead scored a touchdown on a quarterback sneak before Brett Maher missed his second extra point of the game.

The Cowboys are up 12-0 with two minutes left in the second quarter.