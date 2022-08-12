Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Blunt NFL Hall Of Fame Comment

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Pro Football Hall of Fame was once an exclusive club for the best players and coaches in the sport's history. Now? It's become far more inclusive, and football legend Deion Sanders thinks that's a problem.

In a recent video, Sanders called the Pro Football Hall of Fame a "free for all." What he means by that is there's way to many players getting in who wouldn't have been worthy of the prestigious honor a decade or so ago.

"The Hall of Fame ain't the Hall of Fame no more," said Sanders.



He's got a point. Some of the players being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame these days aren't well known.

"Zero lies told, and the class that went in last weekend proved it," one fan wrote.

"Facts!! This is what I’ve been saying," another fan commented.

"Super interesting to hear one of the s talk about this. I totally understand what he’s saying too. Even among hall of famers, there probably should be special distinctions for people like him, Jerry Rice, LT etc," a fan wrote.

It'd be interesting to hear from other NFL legends on this.

There should probably be a special distinction for players like Deion Sanders; he's simply in another class compared to recent inductions.