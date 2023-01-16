Football World Reacts To Doctor's Tua Tagovailoa Announcement

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 25: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are bringing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back for another season in 2023.

Miami announced on Monday that Tagovailoa will serve as the team's starting quarterback. There had been some speculation about Tua's future with the franchise following his concussion problems.

But much of the NFL world remains concerned with the Dolphins quarterback.

However, a doctor has reportedly informed the team that Tagovailoa is at no greater risk of getting concussed than another NFL player.

"Grier said doctors have assured Dolphins that Tua is NOT more prone to concussions than any other human being moving forward," Barry Jackson tweeted.

NFL fans have reacted to the news.

"And yet we had “experts” on this app and on tv that were telling him to retire," one fan wrote.

"Don’t tell the twitter doctors this…" one fan added.

"Just give him a helmet with an extra large plate or something in the back of the helmet. All 3 concussions were him landing on the back of his head to the ground," one fan added.

"That is not what medical science has been telling us for a long time. Special doctors down there in Miami," one fan added.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 25: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins takes the field prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Should the Dolphins let Tagovailoa play moving forward?