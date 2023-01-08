Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Urban Meyer Update

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Urban Meyer head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer has an unfortunate update to his coaching resume this weekend.

"Worst NFL head coach of all-time."

Following the Jacksonville Jaguars' win over the Tennessee Titans, the AFC South franchise is now playoff bound. Trevor Lawrence and Co. are heading to the playoffs one year after firing former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.

While that's great for the Jaguars, it's pretty rough for Meyer, who continues to be clowned on social media.

Football fans everywhere are taking to social media to weigh in on Meyer's tenure.

Meyer didn't even last a full season with the Jaguars. He was fired less than one full season into his time with the franchise.

Now, former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has the Jaguars in the playoffs in Year 1.