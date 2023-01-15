Football World Reacts To Ex-Ohio State Star's Accusation

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 19: A view of the achievement stickers on a Ohio State Buckeyes helmet during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 19, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

A former Ohio State Buckeyes star believes an NFL referee is biased against his school.

Saturday night, Joey Bosa got into it with the Chargers at Jaguars head official. He was penalized a couple of times for player misconduct.

Bosa was not happy.

Former Ohio State star wide receiver Garrett Wilson believes that referee is biased against the Buckeyes.

"That ref. He don’t fw buckeyes. I see he getting on Bosa’s nerve tonight," Wilson wrote.

"Just looked it up, he’s from Michigan which is interesting…" one fan wrote.

"That’s the guy huh," one fan added.

"it’s crazy how millions are invested into the players, the game, and the betting, and we have social studies teachers who root for Michigan on saturdays. Keep up the great work GW!" one fan added.

Wilson's comments are sure to make waves in the NFL offices...