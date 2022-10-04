Look: Football World Reacts To Great John Madden News

John Madden poses with bust at NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Fawcett Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Saturday, August 5, 2006. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

Cal Poly will honor the late John Madden with a football facility. The school announced its plans on Saturday.

The John Madden Football Facility has actually been in the works for a few years. It'll be a $30 million building.

Madden spent time at three other colleges before enrolling at Cal Poly. He finished his time at the university with a bachelor's and master's degrees.

Cal Poly coach Beau Baldwin is excited about the new facility that'll be built. Not only will it honor Madden, it'll validate the school's commitment to football.

"It shows that we're not just an incredible university with a great academic history, but also that we're committed to building a championship-level football program," Baldwin said in a statement. "We had the opportunity to watch a few football games with John, and it was amazing to listen to him talk about the game -- after all those years as a commentator, deep down he was still a coach first. Ultimately as a coach you're a teacher, and he wanted to do something special to really help our players develop."

As you'd expect, the football world is on board with Cal Poly's latest plans.

"Love Cal Poly! This is so fantastic for their football program," one person said.

"Boom," another person tweeted. "The future of Mustang football is bright!"

"This looks incredible," a third fan said. "What a way to remember John Madden as a Cal Poly Football alum. Boom!"