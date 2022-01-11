Football World Reacts To Jerome Bettis’ Awesome News

On Monday night, former Pittsburgh Steelers legend Jerome Bettis announced some significant personal news.

Bettis revealed he was back on campus at Notre Dame. No, he’s not being honored for an award. Instead, he’s back in South Bend to finish something he started nearly 30 years ago: get his degree.

“I have always told my kids that whatever you start, you finish,” he said in a video posted to Twitter. “Today I started my final semester at the University of Notre Dame. I knew when I left 27 years ago to go to the NFL that I would be back one day. It’s never too late to pursue your dreams and further your education.”

Fans loved to hear that he was getting back in the academic swing of things.

“Awesome message. During her years teaching college, my Mom taught a lot of older students. She was always blown away by their commitment and drive and they ended up teaching the younger kids a lot of things by being around,” media analyst Richard Deitsch said.

One fan wants to know if The Bus can play for the Irish this fall.

“Ok but what about NCAA eligibility,” the fan said.

It’s great to see Bettis back on campus and looking to finish his degree!