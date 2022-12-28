Football World Reacts To Kliff Kingsbury's JJ Watt Comment

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the sidelines during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

J.J. Watt appeared to announce his retirement Tuesday morning when writing on Twitter that he just played his last NFL home game.

That may have been when Kliff Kingsbury learned the news.

Per Bo Brack of PHNX Cardinals, the Arizona Cardinals head coach told reporters Wednesday he had "no idea" Watt was about to declare an end to his storied career.

It seems a bit unusual that Watt didn't tell the team before telling the world. However, they viewed that admission as an indictment of Kingsbury rather than questioning Watt's secrecy.

"I feel like he never knows what's going on with his team," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"If your own players won't even tell you that they're retiring, maybe you're the problem," another fan said.

"This is probably one of the most damning statements of the Kliff era," a fan wrote.

"J.J. Watt didn't know if Kliff Kingsbury would still be employed on Tuesday," another fan joked.

Meanwhile, the Houston Chronicle's Stephanie Stradley pointed to a "gross" situation earlier this year where Watt revealed a heart issue only after someone leaked the information. Perhaps that incident created resentment that caused the three-time Defensive Player of the Year to conceal his retirement news until he was ready to share it.

Either way, the 4-11 Cardinals wrap up their season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers before Watt concludes his Hall-of-Fame career. It's probably not worth asking Kingsbury if Watt has any post-retirement plans.