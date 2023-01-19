Football World Reacts To Kristin Cavallari's Announcement

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: TV personality Kristin Cavallari attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The dating pool for athletes just got a little bit smaller.

Kristin Cavallari, the ex-wife of former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, announced today that she is "done" with athletes. She also admitted that she previously dated former college football star Matt Leinart.

The former MTV star dated Leinart when she was a senior in high school. Leinart was a senior at USC.

“Matt is the nicest human being on the planet,” she said on the Back to the Beach podcast. “He’s such a great guy. But yeah, I dated him when I was 18, my second half of my senior year. He was a five-year senior at USC. He was on top of the world that year.

“I was so excited about it, clearly, like, no chill whatsoever. But it was a big deal for me.”

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 25: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler attend the Uncommon James VIP Grand Opening at Uncommon James on October 25, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

Cavallari said that Leinart was the first quarterback she ever dated. There will be no more, though.

“Ah God, my first quarterback,” she said. “I dated a couple athletes in my day, I will say. Here’s my deal. I dated a hockey player. For me, now in my life where I’m at, it’s more about schedules. So baseball, they’re gone all the time. Basketball, they’re gone all the time. Football’s reasonable. Hockey, they’re gone a lot, but it’s doable.

“To be honest, I don’t want to say anything I’m going to end up regretting, but I don’t think I want to date another athlete. I’ve done that. I want to leave that in the past.”

Fans have taken to social media to react.

"She seems like an attention seeker. Why bring up a fling when you were 18. I’m sure Matt doesn’t appreciate this. Not his wife. Leave it be and move on. I expect her to date another athlete soon," one fan wrote.

"Attention seeking is all she is. She wants to be a kardashian," one fan added.

"Glad I can finally put that mystery to bed in my head. I was going crazy trying to figure out who Kristen Cavallri was dating back in high school. Now, just gotta solve the LC puzzle," another fan joked.

Best of luck, Kristin...