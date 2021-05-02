Over the weekend the 2021 NFL draft took center stage from Cleveland, Ohio as over 250 players heard their names called.

While the draft was the main football highlight this weekend, it wasn’t the only football-related activity. Also taking place was an incredible cause for charity that benefited cancer research at St. Jude.

NFL Network host Rich Eisen has done his “Run Rich Run” campaign for several years in order to raise money for a great cause. He received a little help this weekend from NFL legends like Jerry Rice and Ray Lewis.

The former NFL stars took the field to a run a 40-yard dash in hopes of raising money. One of the athletes taking part was former Atlanta Falcons star quarterback Michael Vick.

At 40 years old – nearly 41 – Vick dusted the field with a blazing 4.72.

Check it out.

Sure, 4.72 isn’t the fastest time for someone who used to hold the NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback. However, as someone who hasn’t seen the field in years, it’s an incredible time.

Fans couldn’t believe how fast Vick still is – and how disgusted he was in his performance.

Mike Vick, at 40 years old, ran a 4.72 40-yard-dash and blasted himself as slow. Forever Legend. — Kevin Patra (@kpatra) May 1, 2021

Vick isn’t setting any land-speed records at this point, but he’s still putting up a faster 40-time than 99-percent of the world’s population.