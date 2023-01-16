Football World Reacts To Monday's C.J. Stroud Rumor

COLUMBUS, OHIO - OCTOBER 01: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball during the first quarter of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Is C.J. Stroud actually considering returning to Ohio State for another season?

On Monday, one of Ohio State's biggest Name, Image and Likeness influences, Brian Schottenstein, tweeted out a cryptic message that is likely Stroud-related.

"Got some big news today…" he tweeted.

Ohio State fans are hoping for the shocking announcement, which should come at some point on Monday, considering the 2023 NFL Draft deadline is approaching.

"CJ Stroud is back. Ryan Day is back. Still trying to hang 100 on Michigan and find a W. November 25, 2023. is gonna be fire," one Michigan fan wrote.

"CJ Stroud is gonna get more money to come back to ohio state for 1 year than he would as a top 5 pick," one fan added.

"STROUD MUST BE STAYING," another fan wrote.

The deadline to announce a 2023 NFL Draft decision is on Monday. We'll be hearing from Stroud at some point, it seems.