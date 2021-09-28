On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in a pivotal NFC East clash between rivals.

While Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts were supposed to take center stage, it was the Manning brothers who stole the show once again. The pair had a few incredible guests on the show like Matthew Stafford and LeBron James.

However, it was Alabama head coach Nick Saban who drew the most response from fans on social media. Everyone loved Saban chatting football with the Manning brothers during the game.

“This is as natural as I’ve seen Nick Saban do anything probably ever. Just the [GOAT] talking ball with the boys,” sports reporter Richard Johnson said.

A few fans weren’t exactly sure where Saban was calling in from and suggested his video connection needed a little bit of help.

“Nick Saban on zoom has a President addressing the nation from an undisclosed location during an alien invasion vibe,” ESPN’s Mina Kimes said.

“Is Nick Saban calling in from a baby monitor?” one fan asked.

Saban, of course, was calling in from his office – because where else would he be at 10:00 p.m. ET on a Monday night.

The man lives, eats and breaths football so watching him break down the game with the Manning brothers was a treat for football fans.