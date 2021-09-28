The Spun

Football World Reacts To Nick Saban’s Appearance On Monday Night Football

alabama head coach nick saban at the sec championship gameATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 35-28 in the 2018 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in a pivotal NFC East clash between rivals.

While Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts were supposed to take center stage, it was the Manning brothers who stole the show once again. The pair had a few incredible guests on the show like Matthew Stafford and LeBron James.

However, it was Alabama head coach Nick Saban who drew the most response from fans on social media. Everyone loved Saban chatting football with the Manning brothers during the game.

“This is as natural as I’ve seen Nick Saban do anything probably ever. Just the [GOAT] talking ball with the boys,” sports reporter Richard Johnson said.

A few fans weren’t exactly sure where Saban was calling in from and suggested his video connection needed a little bit of help.

“Nick Saban on zoom has a President addressing the nation from an undisclosed location during an alien invasion vibe,” ESPN’s Mina Kimes said.

“Is Nick Saban calling in from a baby monitor?” one fan asked.

Saban, of course, was calling in from his office – because where else would he be at 10:00 p.m. ET on a Monday night.

The man lives, eats and breaths football so watching him break down the game with the Manning brothers was a treat for football fans.

