Football World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Job News

Congrats are in order for Paige Spiranac.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality announced some big job news on Twitter.

Spiranac will be a notable reporter at the Super Bowl in Arizona this week.

"Excited to announce I’m the guest Super Bowl corespondent for @InsideEdition this week! Catch me on TV to see all the fun!" she announced.

Congrats, Paige!



"Watch weeknights at 7 p.m. on 21 WFMJ!" the network announced.

"Paige, can you please make the packers great again," another fan wrote.

"BuT sHe OnLy DoEs GoLf... Anyone can do any sports people!" another fan added.

"Pure gold," one fan wrote.

The Eagles and the Chiefs are set to meet in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.