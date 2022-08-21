Football World Reacts To Predictable Urban Meyer News

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 12: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer's NFL career ended in disaster, with the Jacksonville Jaguars firing the longtime college football head coach less than one full season into his tenure.

That's not stopping Meyer from landing other prominent jobs, though.

Meyer has officially been hired by Fox Sports ahead of the 2022 football season.

This was predictable.

While this was predictable, not everyone is thrilled with the decision by Fox Sports.

"This could not be more on brand for FOX," one fan tweeted.

"How can anyone respect this guy after what he did in Jacksonville?" another fan wondered.

Meyer was good on television prior to his departure for the NFL, though many likely have a different opinion of him now.

"Regardless of what you may think of him, he was one of the best on the show. Glad he's back," one fan admitted.

What do you think of FOX's decision?