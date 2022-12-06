Football World Reacts To Randy Moss' Recruiting Admission

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 26: Randy Moss from ESPN looks on during the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 26, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

On Monday night, legendary receiver Randy Moss appeared on ESPN's "Manningcast." While on the show, he revealed some information about his recruitment process.

Tennessee was trying to recruit Moss in 1995. At that time, his dream was to play for Notre Dame.

Moss said Peyton Manning was supposed to play a big role in recruiting him to the Volunteers. However, things just didn't work out.

"When I went to Tennessee, all I heard was ‘Peyton Manning’s in Virginia at a family member’s house. He’s trying to drive back here just to recruit you.’ And I was like well if he’s driving here just to recruit me, why isn’t he here right now to get me? It was kinda like Peyton being late," Moss said. "He wasn’t punctual so that was the reason why I didn’t become a Volunteer."

Fans couldn't get over Moss' admission on Monday night in large part because the thought of him teaming up with Manning at Tennessee is absurd.

"This is crazy," one fan said.

"College defenses would've hated those two," another fan wrote.

"What could've been," a third fan commented.

Moss ultimately played college football at Marshall. He won the Fred Biletnikoff Award before going pro.

As for Manning, he only went down as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.