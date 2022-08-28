Football World Reacts To Scary Kirk Herbstreit Health News

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's been quite the year for Kirk Herbstreit.

The longtime football analyst added a big-time job, calling Thursday Night Football games for Amazon Prime. He will continue to call college football games for ESPN, working on College GameDay, too.

Unfortunately, Herbstreit's had some tough health news, as well.

The longtime football analyst reportedly dealt with some life-threatening blood clot issues.

Fans continue to think of Herbstreit and his family.

"Such a great profile about a man caught up in the midst of a transition, in a sport in the midst of great change. Perfect marriage to a subject who was generous with his time and a writer who brought the person to life for the reader," one fan wrote.

"He HAD COVID. Which causes this," one fan added.

"Had no idea about the blood clots. Stay safe this fall, Kirk!" one fan added.

"Glad you’re back and doing OK! Hope you have a great season," another fan added.

Have a great year, Kirk!

And stay healthy.