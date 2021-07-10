Football World Reacts To Shocking CFL Injury News

Each and every football season, at least one team deals with a high amount of injuries throughout the duration of a year. One CFL team, in particular, suffered several season-ending injuries in the span of just a few minutes. No, we’re not kidding.

Four players for the Saskatchewan Roughriders suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the span of six minutes during a team workout earlier this week. It’s a troubling development for the Canadian Football League, which cancelled the 2020 season in light of the pandemic.

This is crazy: The CFL's

Saskatchewan Roughriders had FOUR players suffer season-ending Achilles injuries during a non-contact workout today, according to GM Jeremy O'Day. The four players are DE Freddie Bishop, LB Larry Dean, DB Nelson Lokombo and RB Jonathan Femi-Cole. Wow. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) July 8, 2021

The CFL has encouraged teams to ease players back into training, considering the 2020 season was cancelled. But the recent injury developments pose a problem within the league.

The CFL Players’ Association has released a statement to address the recent injuries within the league. In doing so, it also highlighted two more Achilles tendon injuries that took place within the CFL, in addition to the four the Roughriders experienced on Thursday.

“Despite the CFL’s assurances that player health and safety is a high priority for the league and teams, we have confirmed six members experienced Achilles Tendon injuries yesterday (four of six occurring within six minutes on one team),” the statement reads, via 3DownNation. “This clearly contradicts those assurances.

“The reports we have received regarding the circumstances cause us great concern that the coaching staff were not respecting the protocols in place for the first week of player isolation. We will continue to seek answers and demand more rigorous oversight on proper player safety standards.”

The football world is shocked by the recent events surrounding the CFL. Take a look below at how a few are reacting to this week’s news.

Good luck to the Achilles heels of those in CFL training camp — Ainsley McPhail (@ainsmcphailCTV) July 10, 2021

Multiple sources say activity in which 4 @sskroughriders players suffered Achilles injuries involves players tossing a medicine ball into the air and then trying to get to a spot before it hits the ground. It’s apparently one the Riders have used a lot in the past.#CFL #riders — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) July 9, 2021

I want to know what’s going on with all these torn Achilles in the CFL. We see plenty of guys that haven’t played in a year or more come to the CFL and this doesn’t happen in normal years — Brent (@lemonspread) July 10, 2021

I have a sneaking suspicion that this spate of Achilles' injuries is tied to repetitive stress & overwork. Don't take the "grind" mentality too far, people. The body is a machine & you run it too hot for too long, it'll break down. #CFL — Carlos Castillo (@CMCContent) July 10, 2021

I know this is the CFL, but this is wild. FOUR torn Achilles (likely) in one workout, including former #Jets OLB Freddie Bishop. Never seen something like that before. https://t.co/IR0i498piG — Justin Fried (@JustinTFried) July 9, 2021

The CFL had better ensure it takes care of the players. There’s been way too many season-ending injuries so far, and training camp hasn’t even begun.