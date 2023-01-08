Football World Reacts To Sunday's Jim Harbaugh Update

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 03: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen during the Big Ten Championship against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

It doesn't sound like Jim Harbaugh wants to be at Michigan for much longer.

Sunday morning, the NFL Network reported that the Michigan Wolverines head coach will be interviewing for the Denver Broncos job.

Harbaugh has said that he intends on staying at Michigan. However, he hasn't made any promises. And now, he'll reportedly interview for the Broncos job.

"The #Broncos plan to interview Jim Harbaugh for their head coaching job early this week, per sources. Denver's new owners want to swing big, and landing Harbaugh – the former #49ers and current University of Michigan coach – would be about as big as it gets," Tom Pelissero reported.

While Harbaugh has stated he intends on remaining at Michigan, it doesn't seem like his actions are following those words.

"Everywhere Harbaugh goes his team wins. This would be a great signing for Denver," one fan wrote.

"I kind of want to see Harbaugh back in the NFL just to see the drama of who would replace him at Michigan," one fan added.

"Whatever the Broncos do, wether it’s hiring Harbaugh or sending a first for Sean Payton, would make them the most hilarious entertaining and watchable clown show ever," one fan added.

"This would be awesome!" one fan added.

Where do you see Harbaugh coaching in 2023?