Football World Reacts To The Hendon Hooker Announcement

ATHENS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 05: Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers throws a pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The injury to Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker was one of the worst of the 2022 college football season.

Hooker was playing like a Heisman Trophy finalist, while the Volunteers were on the verge of College Football Playoff contention. But in November, the Vols star quarterback went down with a torn ACL injury.

The former Tennessee Volunteers star is making his way back, though.

Hooker announced on Monday that he will be taking part in the Senior Bowl.

"Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker has accepted an invitation to be at next week’s @SeniorBowl . Hooker tore his ACL on November 19th. At the very least he’ll be able to speak to NFL teams as draft season comes into full swing," Ari Meirov tweeted.

Good for Hendon Hooker.

"He’s so much better than Levis it’s not even funny," one fan wrote.

"I think this is a good pick for us ! Let him sit, heal up and learn," a Broncos fan tweeted.

"forgotten solid QB older but good," one fan added.

"Should be in the Super Senior Bowl," another fan wrote on social media.

Hooker is certainly one to watch heading into the 2023 NFL Draft later this year.